Oct 7 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc has agreed to end on-call shifts for employees at all its New York stores, New York state's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

The company joins retailers Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Gap Inc, and L Brands Inc's Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works in agreeing to end on-call shifts, Schneiderman said in a statement on Wednesday. (on.ny.gov/1OkXRbN)

Urban Outfitters will end on-call shifts, which require workers to be available for shifts that may be canceled with little notice, in phases starting November, Schneiderman said.

On-call shifts allow retailers to adjust staffing, reducing over- or under-staffing, based on store traffic forecasts made by scheduling software.

Urban Outfitters has also agreed to give employees their schedules at least one week before their work week starts.

The news follows an inquiry by Schneiderman's office into the legality of on-call shifts at 13 retailers, including Target Corp, J.C. Penney Co Inc and TJX Cos Inc . (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)