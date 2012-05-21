* Q1 EPS $0.23 vs est. $0.20
* Q1 rev $568.9 mln vs est. $578.7 mln
* Shares rise 7 pct in after-market trade
May 21 Urban Outfitters Inc reported a
quarterly profit above market expectations as the clothing
retailer managed to sell more women's apparel at regular prices,
sending its shares up as much as 7 percent in after-market
trading.
Warmer-than-expected weather spurred sales of spring
merchandise at several U.S. retailers in the first quarter.
Urban Outfitters, however, warned that warm weather may have
pulled forward sales from the second quarter.
"The early, unusually warm weather in the first quarter may
steal some sales from the second quarter. Therefore, we have not
changed our plans for the overall year," Chief Financial Officer
Frank Conforti said on a conference call.
Urban Outfitters, criticized for unattractive merchandise,
especially at its Anthropologie unit, has been trying to turn
around the business by revamping styles, shaking up its
management and managing inventory prudently.
Gross margins fell to 35.6 from 36.9 percent on increased
markdowns.
The company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs,
reported a first-quarter profit of $34.0 million, or 23 cents
per share, compared with $38.6 million, or 23 cents per share,
last year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 20 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 9 percent to $568.9 million. Analysts were
expecting sales of $578.7 million.
Same-store sales fell 1 percent, as comparable retail
segment sales at the company's Anthropologie unit slipped 2
percent.
Comparable retail segment net sales, which include the
direct-to-consumer channels, increased 2 percent for the
quarter. Average unit selling price rose 2 percent.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which had missed
profit estimates for three of the past five quarters, rose as
much as 7 percent in extended trade. They closed at $26.16 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.