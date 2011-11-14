* Q3 EPS $0.33 vs $0.43 last year

* Q3 rev rose 6 pct to $610 mln

* Inventory up 27 pct at October-end

* Shares fall 5 pct in after-mkt trade (Adds conference call details, inventory, background)

Nov 14 Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said its margins will remain under pressure going into the crucial holiday quarter as it takes deep discounts to clear out piled-up inventory, sending its shares sliding 5 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which operates Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, has seen more merchandise remain unsold, after its Anthropologie brand began falling out of favour with customers.

"We ended the quarter with higher-than-desired inventory levels. As a result, fourth-quarter gross margins could be lower than what we experienced in the third quarter on an absolute basis," Finance Chief Eric Artz told analysts on a conference call.

At October-end, total inventory grew by $78 million or 27 percent from last year. Gross margins for the latest reported quarter declined to 35 percent from 41 percent, a year ago.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters has been offering deep discounts to clear its slow-moving products and has also taken steps to revive its struggling Anthropologie segment.

The company recently named David McCreight as the chief executive of its Anthropologie Group and hired Charles Kessler as the chief merchandising officer for the Urban Outfitters brand.

For the third quarter, it earned $50.7 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $73.1 million, or 43 cents a share, last year.

Last week, the company had reported third-quarter sales that missed analysts' estimates hurt by a 7 percent fall in same-store sales.

Urban Outfitters shares, which have lost about a quarter of their value this year, were down at $25.40 in extended trade. They closed at $26.83 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)