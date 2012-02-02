* Appoints Tedford Marlow as CEO of Urban Outfitters Group

* Shares up 2 pct after the bell

Feb 2 Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said Tedford Marlow will return to the company to be the chief executive of its Urban Outfitters brand, effective Feb. 6.

Marlow, who had retired in early 2010 after spending nine years as the president of Urban Outfitters brand, will be responsible for the brand globally, the company said in a statement.

Last month, the company, which operates the Anthropologie, Free People and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, had named Richard Hayne as the replacement to its long term CEO, Glen Senk.

Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading up at $27.00 after the bell. They closed at $26.44 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.