Feb 9 Urban Outfitters Inc said
it reduced inventory levels at the end of the fourth quarter,
softening the blow of a sales miss for the period and allaying
concerns that it was struggling to get rid of piled-up
merchandise.
Urban Outfitters rose as much as 3 percent, before shedding
some gains to trade up nearly 1 percent at $27.35 on Thursday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
The company, which operates the Anthropologie, Free People
and Terrain stores apart from its namesake chain, has been
criticized for unattractive merchandise -- especially at its
Anthropologie unit -- which led to a build-up in inventory.
"The good news is that Urban Outfitters cleared through its
winter inventory such that all brands will end the year with
inventory growth below that of sales growth," Sterne, Agee &
Leach analyst Margaret Whitfield said in a client note.
However, Whitfield cut her fourth-quarter earnings estimate
for the company by 10 cents a share.
Sales in the fourth quarter rose 9 percent to $731 million,
but came in below analysts' expectations of $741.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Promotional activity was significantly higher than planned
but ending inventories were clean, and on a comparable store
basis, lower than the prior year," Chief Executive Richard Hayne
said in a statement.