BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 39 percent jump in quarterly profit as more people shopped at its namesake and Free People stores.
Net income rose to $47.1 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $33.9 million or 23 cents per share, a year ago.
Comparable-store sales at its Free people stores rose 44 percent, while those at Urban Outfitters rose 6 percent.
Overall sales jumped 14 percent to $648 million.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July