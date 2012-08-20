* Q2 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.33
* Q2 sales $676.3 mln vs est $671.6 mln
* Shares up 17 pct in after-market trading
Aug 20 Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc's
quarterly results handily b eat Wall Street expectations
as its namesake store attracted more shoppers, sending its
shares up 17 percent af t er the bell.
Urban Outfitters, criticized for unattractive merchandise,
especially at its Anthropologie unit, has been trying to turn
around its business by improving merchandise, shuffling its
management and stocking up prudently.
The company plans to invest between $190 million and $210
million in fiscal 2013 primarily to open new stores, Chief
Executive Richard Hayne said on a conference call with analysts.
Urban Outfitters, which currently operates more than 400
stores across United States, Canada and Europe, plans to open
about 51 new stores this year, of which 11 are expected to open
in the current quarter.
The company also benefited from its direct-to-consumer
business, which was primarily driven by higher website traffic,
and said it expects the business to continue to benefit through
the rest of the year.
CEO Hayne said its European operations softened in the
quarter, primarily due to weakness in its London stores.
Europe has been a dim spot for many other retailers, such as
Gap Inc and office supply chain Staples Inc.
"We are not, however, euro-skeptics," Hayne said on the
call, adding that the company will continue to invest in Europe.
Profit for the quarter-ended July 31 rose to $61.3 million,
or 42 cents per share, from $56.7 million, or 35 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the company, known for its bohemian and hipster
designs, rose 11 percent to $676.3 m illion, beating analysts'
expectation of $671.6 million.
Sales at its namesake stores, which cater to young adults,
rose 14 percent to $310.7 million.
Sales through its websites and catalogs -- its
direct-to-consumer segment -- rose 22 percent to $137.7 million,
driven by higher website traffic, which rose more than 30
percent in the quarter.
Urban Outfitters shares, which have risen 13 percent this
year, were up at $36.55 in extended trading. They had closed at
$31.28 on Monday on the Nasdaq.