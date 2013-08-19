Aug 19 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Net income rose to $76.4 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter from $61.3 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $758.5 million.

Urban Outfitters shares were up 6.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $39.92 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)