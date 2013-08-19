WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
Aug 19 Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit.
Net income rose to $76.4 million, or 51 cents per share, in the second quarter from $61.3 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $758.5 million.
Urban Outfitters shares were up 6.5 percent in extended trading after closing at $39.92 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.