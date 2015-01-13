Jan 13 Indian restaurant search services
provider Zomato acquired U.S.-based rival Urbanspoon for about
$50 million in one of the biggest overseas deals by an Indian
startup and a company executive said it was in talks to raise
about $100 million in fresh funding.
India's rapidly growing Internet- and mobile-based companies
have attracted billions of dollars in funding in the last couple
of years from foreign investors including Japan's SoftBank Corp
and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.
Some of the technology startups have used the private equity
investments to acquire local peers to boost presence in a market
that has the world's third-largest Internet user base, but
overseas acquisitions are rare.
The acquisition of Urbanspoon, which marks Zomato's entry
into the United States, Canada and Australia, will result in its
presence in 22 countries, covering more than one million
restaurants, Zomato said.
Seattle-based Urbanspoon, which was previously owned by
media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp,
competes with Yelp Inc, a popular website that lets
users review and rate restaurants and other services.
"It's an all cash deal. We pretty much had to spend all our
last round of funding on this and it's sort of a big deal for
us," Zomato Chief Executive Deepinder Goyal told Reuters in a
phone interview.
Zomato, backed by private equity investors including Sequoia
Capital and India's Info Edge India Ltd, is talking to
existing as well as new investors to raise around $100 million
in the next 30 days, he said. It raised $60 million in November
led by Info Edge and Vy Capital, with participation from Sequoia
Capital.
The startup is likely to be valued at about $1 billion after
completing the fresh round of investment, Goyal said. Founded in
2008, Zomato is currently valued at around $660 million.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)