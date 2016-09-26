BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 26 A group of Chinese buyers said on Monday their co-invested green industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57 billion).
The buyers, which include Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd and China Tianying Inc, announced the deal in stock exchange filings.
In June, Spanish media reported that Chinese groups would buy Urbaser for more than 2 billion euros, however Jiangsu Dagang was not among the named potential buyers.
ACS was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez)
