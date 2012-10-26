MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
on Friday posted a third-quarter profit of 523.21
million pesos (US$39.5 million) compared with 861.77 million
pesos in the July-September period a year ago.
Urbi said quarterly revenue was down 32.4 percent to 3.06
billion pesos from 4.54 billion pesos over the same period last
year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) fell almost 29 percent to 841.9 million pesos, the
company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Urbi said the results met expectations as it has been trying
to cut costs for the past six quarters.