VW's Slovak plant workers call strike over wage demand
PRAGUE, June 14 Workers at Volkswagen's Slovak factory voted to strike from Tuesday over demands for a higher wage rise, the carmaker's union said on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Nov 29 Mexican homebuilder Urbi expects its revenue to rise between 10 percent and 13 percent next year, two sources attending a company gathering in Mexico City on Tuesday told Reuters.
The company forecast last month revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent in 2011.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
Urbi has struggled with free cash flow generation this year after it burnt more money than previously projected to replace land that could have taken years to start developing with other areas ready to be used for low-income vertical housing.
Urbi shares ended up 0.13 percent at 15.81 pesos on Tuesday, before the outlook was announced.
LONDON, June 14 An auction for the French luggage brand Delsey has been called off by its private equity owners after failing to generate high enough bids from a handful of international suitors, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.