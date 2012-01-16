Jan 16 India's Ministry for Chemicals and
Fertilisers has no plans to raise prices of urea, the most
widely used soil nutrient in the country, two ministry sources
said.
Two newspapers reported on Monday that the government
planned to increase prices of urea by 40 percent to reduce a
mounting subsidy burden.
"There is no proposal to raise prices of urea," a ministry
source told Reuters.
Another ministry source said: "The urea prices were revised
in the year 2010 and after that there is no proposal of that
sort."
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)