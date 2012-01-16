* India urea prices at $100/T Vs global prices of about
$400/T
* Price hike will cut companies' dependency on subsidy -
analyst
Jan 16 India has no plans to raise prices
of urea, the most widely used soil nutrient in the country, two
top sources in the ministry for chemicals and fertilisers said,
after media reports said that prices may rise by 40 percent.
"There is no proposal to raise prices of urea," a ministry
source said.
Another senior ministry source, corroborated the first
official, adding, "the urea prices were revised in the year 2010
and after that, there is no proposal of that sort."
Two newspapers reported on Monday that the government
planned to increase prices of urea to reduce a mounting subsidy
burden.
Shares in fertiliser makers Chambal Fertilisers,
Tata Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
, Coromandel International and National
Fertilizers rose 1-8 percent after the reports, but
later eased off.
If approved, the price increase will reduce companies'
dependency on subsidy, and will be positive for the stocks, said
Tarun Surana, analyst at Sunidhi Securities and Finance.
Surana, however said, that any price hike was unlikely ahead
of elections scheduled till end-March in five states--namely,
Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Urea consumption is heavily skewed in Uttar Pradesh and
Punjab and pricing of the soil nutrient is a key political
issue.
Urea accounts for about half of the total 52 million tonnes
of fertilisers consumer by Indian farms every year and the
country imports about 7 million tonnes of the nitrogenous soil
nutrient.
Urea prices were last hiked to 5,310 rupees ($100) per tonne
at factory-gate level from 4,830 rupees earlier, the Hindu
BusinessLine report said.
The international prices of urea are about $400 a tonne.
($1 = 51.5 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI;
Editing by Subhadip Sircar)