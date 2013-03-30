PARIS, March 30 French nuclear group Areva
would be interested in taking a stake in uranium
enrichment firm Urenco, Areva's CEO was quoted as saying on
Saturday.
Urenco, owned by the British and Dutch states and Germany's
two top utilities, is up for sale and Areva - which already has
a partnership with Urenco - is believed to be a leading
contender to buy a stake in the firm. Areva so far had played
down its possible interest in Urenco.
"If ever something were to happen in terms of Urenco's
capital, clearly, we would have to be interested," Areva Chief
Executive Officer Luc Oursel told French daily Le Figaro at the
inauguration of its new enrichment plant.
An Areva spokesman confirmed he had made the comments.
Following Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy,
German utilities RWE and E.ON have decided
to sell their combined 33 percent stake. The UK and the
Netherlands also want to sell their 33 percent stakes.
At Areva's 2012 earnings presentation at the end of
February, Oursel had dampened speculation that Areva was keen to
buy a stake in Urenco, saying that Areva's priority was to
restore its finances, not to plan any major strategic moves.
Urenco's shareholdership is governed by the Almelo treaty
between Britain, Germany and The Netherlands, which aims to
prevent proliferation of its top-secret uranium enrichment
technology. A sale is complicated as it requires the go-ahead of
the three governments.
Urenco is the world's second-largest uranium enrichment firm
after Russia's Tenex and claims a global market share of 31
percent. Areva and U.S. USEC are also major nuclear fuel
producers.
Areva and Urenco jointly own Enrichment Technology Company
(ETC), which produces uranium enrichment centrifuges exclusively
for its two shareholders.
Urenco, whose enrichment technology is among the world's
best-guarded technologies, is believed to worth around 10
billion euros.
Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp has also
expressed an interest in the nuclear fuel producer.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the
world's biggest pension funds, Japan's Toshiba Corp as
well as a series of private equity players have also been cited
as potentially interested in bidding for a Urenco stake.