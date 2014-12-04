By Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry
FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 4 A stock market listing
is the preferred option for Urenco, the uranium enrichment
company that co-owners Britain, the Netherlands and Germany are
trying to sell, according to three sources familiar with the
matter.
The owners are also still pursuing an auction for the asset,
the sources told Reuters, but added the focus had shifted to an
initial public offering (IPO), even though such a step may only
materialise after a general election in Britain in May next
year.
"They (the British government) don't want to have another
second-class IPO like Royal Mail before the election,"
one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The British government sold a 60 percent stake in the state
postal operator last year, but it was accused by opposition
politicians and trade unions of selling it off too cheaply after
the stock soared by as much as 87 percent.
Urenco, the world's second-largest nuclear fuel vendor after
Russia's Tenex, could fetch up to 10 billion euros ($12.31
billion), but the complex ownership structure makes both a sale
and an IPO difficult, separate sources have said.
Its owners, which include German utilities E.ON
and RWE on behalf of the German government, want to
raise money from asset sales but they also have a duty to ensure
secret technology, which could be used to make an nuclear bomb,
does not fall into the wrong hands.
E.ON and RWE declined to comment on Thursday.
The British government's business department had no
immediate comment, while a spokesman for the Dutch government
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Sources said in October that the governments, which each own
a third of Urenco, had asked prospective buyers to submit
indicative bids for Urenco by the end of the year.
However on Thursday, one of the sources familiar with the
matter said that some of the parties interested were struggling
to come up with the money, pointing to France's Areva
, which in November issued its third profit warning in
four months.
He added that other potential bidders had issues of their
own, which could result in a subdued interest on their part.
Buyers would have to be approved by all three owners, as
stipulated by the Almelo treaty between Germany, Britain and the
Netherlands that regulates the use of uranium enrichment for
civil purposes.
($1 = 0.8123 euro)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Pamela
Barbaglia, Anjuli Davies and William James in London, Geert de
Clercq in Paris and Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by
Char)