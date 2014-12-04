(adds UK govt comment)
By Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry
FRANKFURT/LONDON Dec 4 A stock market listing
is the preferred option for Urenco, the uranium enrichment
company that co-owners Britain, the Netherlands and Germany are
trying to sell, according to three sources familiar with the
matter.
The owners are also still pursuing an auction for the asset,
the sources told Reuters, but added the focus had shifted to an
initial public offering (IPO), even though such a step may only
materialise after a general election in Britain in May.
"They (the British government) don't want to have another
second-class IPO like Royal Mail before the election,"
one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The British government sold a 60 percent stake in the state
postal operator last year, but it was accused by opposition
politicians and trade unions of selling it off too cheaply after
the stock soared by as much as 87 percent.
Urenco, the world's second-largest nuclear fuel vendor after
Russia's Tenex, could fetch up to 10 billion euros ($12.31
billion), but the complex ownership structure makes both a sale
and an IPO difficult, separate sources have said.
Its owners, which include German utilities E.ON
and RWE on behalf of the German government, want to
raise money from asset sales but they also have a duty to ensure
secret technology, which could be used to make an nuclear bomb,
does not fall into the wrong hands.
E.ON and RWE declined to comment on Thursday.
"We are continuing to move forward with preparations for the
sale of our shareholding," a spokeswoman for the British
government's business department said. "Any sale will be
contingent on safeguarding our security and non-proliferation
interests, and delivering value for money for the UK taxpayer.
No sale route has been ruled out at this stage."
A Dutch government spokesman could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Sources said in October that the governments, which each own
a third of Urenco, had asked prospective buyers to submit
indicative bids for the firm by the end of the year.
On Thursday, one of the sources familiar with the matter
said that some of the parties interested were struggling to come
up with the money, pointing to France's Areva, which
in November issued its third profit warning in four months.
He added that other potential bidders had issues of their
own which could result in a subdued interest on their part.
Buyers would have to be approved by all three owners, as
stipulated by the Almelo treaty between the countries that
regulates the use of uranium enrichment for civil purposes.
($1 = 0.8123 euro)
