China stocks rise, but gains pared as investors weigh new trading rules
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
AMSTERDAM May 23 The Netherlands is willing to sell its 33 percent stake in nuclear fuel producer Urenco, but wants governments to retain a majority holding in the firm, the Dutch finance ministry said on Thursday.
Britain also holds a 33 percent stake, while the remaining third is held by two German utilities companies. The three countries are in complicated talks about selling a stake in the security-sensitive firm.
"At the moment the Netherlands and the UK as public shareholders together have a majority. This gives them enough influence in the company to safeguard public interests," the ministry said.
It added that a sale by the two public shareholders to private shareholders could lead to a situation whereby public shareholders no longer would have a majority.
"The Dutch government considers this would be an undesirable situation," the statement said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
MILAN, May 31 Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas on Wednesday promised to raise its dividend and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) to fund growth over the next seven years.