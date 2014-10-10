(Repeats OCT 9 story, no change to text)
By Sophie Sassard, Anjuli Davies and Geert De Clercq
LONDON/PARIS Oct 9 Britain, Germany and the
Netherlands have asked prospective buyers for their
jointly-owned nuclear fuel enrichment firm Urenco to
submit indicative bids by year-end, sources familiar with the
process said.
The governments, which each own a third of Urenco, have
agreed to test the market's appetite for the world's
second-largest nuclear fuel vendor before deciding whether to
kick-start a privatisation process that could fetch up to 10
billion euros ($13 billion), said the sources.
France's Areva, Japan's Toshiba, a
consortium led by former boss Patrick Upson and a number of
private equity firms are expected to submit expressions of
interests in December, said the sources, who declined to be
named because the process is private.
Urenco, Areva, Toshiba and Upson were not immediately
available for comment.
Urenco's owners want to raise money from asset sales but
they also have a duty to ensure secret technology, that could be
used to make an atomic bomb, does not fall into the wrong hands.
A decline in uranium prices is likely to depress
Urenco's valuation. The London-based company, set up in 1970,
reported a 19 percent rise in first half core profits this year
but warned of weak prices, poor demand and swelling inventories.
Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Coen Gelinck said "there is
no news, no new developments in the case." Representatives for
the British and German governments could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Urenco has been struggling with slower demand for its
products since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster that
triggered the shutdown of all of Japan's nuclear plants and a
phase-out of nuclear in several other countries including
Germany.
The sellers, particularly the Dutch, want to gauge how much
a sale might potentially raise before starting the process, the
source added.
Some among the bidders would have preferred to get more
clarity on the Dutch government's intention, a reluctant seller
so far, before tabling indicative offers, said one of the
sources.
Advisers are now asking potential buyers to sign
confidentiality clauses and to provide details on how they want
to proceed, but the sellers have not communicated as yet how
much is for sale, what the terms of any sale would be or what
the procedure would be, said one of the sources.
Buyers will have to be approved by all three owners, as
stipulated by the Almelo treaty between Germany, Britain and the
Netherlands that regulates the use of uranium enrichment for
civil purposes.
Following Germany's decision to move out of nuclear power,
in January 2013, Berlin said that German utilities E.ON
and RWE which own its 33 percent Urenco
stake, wanted to sell.
RWE management recently said they're working hard on the
sale, but don't expect a deal before 2015. E.ON has stopped
giving guidance. In 2013 E.ON said it expected a deal in 2014.
Britain has nine nuclear plants and plans more by 2025. But
the government does not see utilities services as part of its
role and wants to privatise as much as possible.
In April 2013, Britain announced it would sell some or all
of its 33 percent stake.
Dutch authorities are more cautious and say they want to
keep the company in safe hands.
Sources familiar with the process previously told Reuters
the three governments could sell their stake without giving
access to the secret enrichment technology and that they would
remain responsible for preventing proliferation.
With a market share of 31 percent, Urenco is the world's
second-largest uranium enrichment firm after Russia's Tenex.
Areva and U.S. USEC are also major nuclear fuel producers.
Urenco enriches uranium into nuclear fuel sold to power
stations in Europe, the United States and Asia.
Other bidders for the company could include uranium miners
from Australia or Canada, infrastructure funds or even China.
Areva, weighed down by heavy debt and in fear of losing its
investment-grade credit rating, would struggle to make a bid on
its own and would have to link up with a partner.
For Areva, buying into Urenco would be a defensive move,
since it already partners with the firm. Areva and Urenco
jointly own Enrichment Technology Company (ETC), which produces
uranium enrichment centrifuges exclusively for its two
shareholders. Last year, Areva Chief Executive Officer Luc
Oursel was quoted as saying that Areva would have to be
interested if ever something were to happen in terms of Urenco's
capital.
(1 US dollar = 0.7882 euro)
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Tom Kaeckenhoff in
Frankfurt, Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam, Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)