* GDP +4.2 percent on-year, +1.9 pct from previous period
* Construction, leisure and transport boost growth
* Economy had shown signs of losing speed in fourth quarter
MONTEVIDEO, June 14 Uruguay's economy grew 4.2
percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, led
by a construction boom, and it also rebounded against the final
quarter of 2011, official data showed on Thursday.
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.7 percent
in 2011, marking a ninth straight year of growth, but the pace
of expansion slowed in the last three months of 2011 to 3.5
percent year-on-year growth.
GDP shrank 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the
previous period, but it rebounded in the first three months of
this year to rise 1.9 percent.
"The growth mainly reflects increased activity in the
transport, communications, trade, hotels and restaurants and
construction," the bank said in a statement.
Construction activity rose 12.9 percent year-on-year,
helping to compensate losses in sectors including manufacturing
and electricity generation.