RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
KIEV, March 6 Ukraine's economy minister said on Thursday a referendum on Crimea's status that is planned by the region's recently installed pro-Russian leaders would be illegitimate.
"My position is that this referendum is unconstitutional," the minister, Pavlo Sheremeta, told reporters in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, reiterating the government's stance following a decision by Crimea's new leaders to bring the referendum forward by two weeks to March 16.
The deputy speaker of the regional parliament in Crimea said the referendum would ask voters whether they want to be part of the Russian Federation.
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.