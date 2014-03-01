KIEV, March 1 Ukraine's acting president signed
a decree on Saturday declaring the appointment of a pro-Russia
premier in the Crimea region illegal.
Sergei Aksyonov was appointed in Crimea this week after
armed men took over the regional parliament. The presidential
decree said the decision had violated the Ukrainian
constitution. It gave no details.
Aksyonov has appealed for Russia's assistance to restore
calm on the Black Sea peninsula, the only region in Ukraine that
has an ethnic Russian majority. Ukraine's new leaders face a
challenge to their authority in the region.