* Fighting in east Ukraine causes shortages
* Many civilians flee, others trapped by fighting
* Locals fear growing humanitarian crisis
By Alessandra Prentice and Aleksandar Vasovic
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, June 20 Clutching empty
plastic bottles, hundreds of people stand waiting for water in
this besieged city, with the almost constant thud of artillery
shells echoing in the distance.
More than two months after pro-Russian separatists rose up
in east Ukraine, electricity and water have been cut off in this
depressed industrial city, food is running low and half the
population has fled.
Many of those who remain are getting desperate and local
officials, echoed by Russia, warn that a humanitarian disaster
is looming in east Ukraine as fighting intensifies between the
rebels and government forces trying to prise them out.
"I never thought it would come to this," said Lidia, a woman
of 58, standing in line near outside a water treatment plant in
Slaviansk, a strategic stronghold held by the rebels.
"I have a daughter, a granddaughter, a mother who is 92 and
cannot move and I have to come here and fetch at least 40 litres
of water every day. And that's if we don't bathe. Only for
drinking and washing clothes for the kid and linen for my
mother," she said.
Talk in the queue is of politics and war, with some debating
when their nightmare will end. The queuing has become a daily
chore since water ran out more than two weeks ago.
The lack of electricity has even caused Slaviansk's morgues
to close as they cannot keep bodies cold. Local authorities say
undertakers are digging graves under fire.
Many people have had enough and decided to leave. Pensioner
Viktor Parhobin is among them, facing upheaval again 20 years
after he moved to Slaviansk, a city of 130,000, to escape a war
in Russia's Chechnya region.
"Life was good here. Now I have to flee and I have no clue
where to go," he said, squatting on the side of the road with
his infant granddaughter in his arms as they waited for a bus to
take them away to safety.
"Initially we'll resettle in Stavropol in southern Russia,
but where we'll go from there I don't know ... all our lives are
now in three duffel bags," he said, pointing to a small pile of
cheap luggage around him.
FIGHTING TAKES ITS TOLL
The uprising by the separatists, who oppose central rule by
Kiev and seek union with Russia, began in April, the month after
Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine.
The pro-Western authorities in Kiev accuse Russia of
orchestrating the uprising in the east after the ouster of a
president sympathetic to Moscow in February. The Kremlin denies
it is behind the revolt.
New Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been working on
a peace plan but has also intensified a military campaign to
prise out the rebels since he was elected on May 25.
The rebels show no sign of surrendering but the fighting has
taken its toll on them and on civilians, further alienating east
Ukrainians and deepening the nation's divide.
The United Nations said this week 257 civilians had been
killed since mid-April. The true toll is likely to be higher as
many places have not been accessible to international monitors.
"Kiev has shown it doesn't care about anyone here. Every day
more and more people are signing up and we'll stand to the end,"
a rebel, who gave only his "nom de guerre" of Snake, said as he
guarded a bank in east Ukraine's main city, Donetsk.
"We know the Ukrainians are coming and we're polishing our
weapons in readiness."
Estimates differ widely on the number of people displaced.
The United Nations put it at 17,000 but Russia's Itar-Tass news
agency quoted a Russian official as saying on Thursday the
number of Ukrainians living just across the border in Russia had
swelled by 70,000 to 400,000 in just four days.
Among those that remain, roughly a quarter of the Donetsk
region's 4.5 million population are suffering shortages of some
or all basic supplies, an official of the self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said.
"The biggest issue that we are unable to resolve on our own
is the lack of supplies - medical ones in particular," Roman
Lyagin, the DPR's labour and welfare minister, said in his
office in the sandbagged administration building in Donetsk.
In a nearby building, volunteers sort through piles of
clothes, diapers and linen brought to a makeshift aid centre by
local rebel supporters. The base also doles out cash and
medicine to those in need, though it is running low on both.
MONEY RUNNING OUT
Some living in the region are unaffected, but those living
in areas where fighting has raged are struggling more and more.
"We haven't received our pensions since April and we need to
eat and pay bills and buy medicine. We have nothing to eat now
... We called the bank in Kiev to ask how we can get our pension
and they told us that on their map Slaviansk does not exist,"
said a pensioner who gave his name only as Vladimir.
Ukraine stopped electronic payments such as pensions to
banks in Slaviansk and neighbouring Kramatorsk because of fears
the rebels would steal the money, but officials say residents
can still collect state funds at banks in other towns.
But with fuel running short and Ukrainian and rebel
roadblocks controlling access to Slaviansk, travelling is
difficult for the city's remaining 60,000 residents.
The lack of fuel poses a problem for Slaviansk's ambulance
service, which operates three teams instead of the usual eight.
"We're working flat-out, sometimes 48 hours straight
regardless of the shelling - you can never tell when it will
start and stop," paramedic Zhenya said.
As if to underline his point, a mortar bomb exploded a few
hundred metres away, sending a plume of smoke into the air.
The DPR's Lyagin said a significant amount of medical
assistance and food has been provided locally or by Russia,
which says Kiev and the West ignore the humanitarian crisis.
International efforts have been hampered by security
concerns, while the Ukrainian government has not issued formal
instructions on the registration and provision of aid to
internally displaced persons, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring
Mission in Ukraine said.
There is no direct state aid initiative at the moment, but
the government operates a hotline that puts callers in touch
with a non-govermental fund supported by private donations.
While many have left to stay with relatives elsewhere in
Ukraine or in Russia, others have been put up in state
sanatoriums including several in Svyatogorsk, near Slaviansk.
In the small town of Amvrosiivka, near the border with
Russia, residents were woken one recent day by shelling that
destroyed 23 homes and two shops. No fatalities were reported,
but residents face rebuilding their homes on their own.
"We've been able to find a total of 150,000 hryvnia
($12,650) from the town budget for repairs, but it won't go
far," Amvrosiivka regional lawmaker Oleksandr Shulga said.
"We're not even sure which side is responsible for the attack."
In Luhansk region, residents crossed Ukrainian army
checkpoints with only what they could carry. They were
abandoning a town called Schastye, which translates as
Happiness.
