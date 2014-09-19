KIEV, Sept 19 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in a tweet on Friday that the United States had promised $1 billion in financial guarantees for Kiev to raise funds on the capital markets.

"Agreed with @BarackObama that Ukraine will receive $1 billion in financial guarantees," he said after visiting Washington where he secured $53 million in assistance but failed to win the argument for the United States to provide Ukraine weapons to fight pro-Russian separatists in its east.

In the first half of this year, Ukraine borrowed $1 billion on capital markets under a similar U.S. guarantee. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)