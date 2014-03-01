MOSCOW, March 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told U.S. President Barack Obama by telephone that Moscow
reserves the right to protect its interests and those of Russian
speakers in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
In a statement posted online, the Kremlin said Obama had
expressed concern about the possibility of Russian military
intervention in Ukraine.
"In response to the concern shown by Obama about the plans
for the possible use of Russia's armed forces on the territory
of Ukraine, Putin drew attention to the provocative, criminal
actions by ultra-nationalists, in essence encouraged by the
current authorities in Kiev," the statement said.
"The Russian President underlined that there are real
threats to the life and health of Russian citizens and
compatriots on Ukrainian territory. Vladimir Putin stressed that
if violence spread further in the eastern regions of Ukraine and
in Crimea, Russia reserves the right to protect its interests
and those of Russian speakers living there."