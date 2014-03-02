KIEV, March 2 Ukraine is calling up all military reserves and must ensure the armed forces are combat-ready as soon as possible, the country's top security official said on Sunday.

Andriy Paruby, Secretary of the Security Council which groups top security and defence chiefs, said an order had also been given to the Foreign Ministry to seek U.S. and British help in guaranteeing the security of Ukraine.

The armed forces, he said, would step up security at energy facilities.