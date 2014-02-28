KIEV Feb 28 Ukraine's acting president called an emergency session of security chiefs on Friday to discuss events in Crimea and accused Russian forces of being involved in an "escalation" of events on the Black Sea peninsula.

He proposed parliament hold a vote to approve an appeal to Russia to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russia's Black Sea fleet, which has a base in Crimea, has denied being involved in the seizure of a military airport in Crimea.