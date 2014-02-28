KIEV Feb 28 Ukraine's acting president accused
Russia of open aggression on Friday and said Moscow was
following a similar scenario to the one before it went to war
with Georgia in 2008.
Urging President Vladimir Putin to stop "provocations" in
the Ukrainian region of Crimea, Oleksander Turchinov drew a
comparison to Russia's intervention in Georgia over the
breakaway Akhazia region which has a large ethnic Russian
population.
"Russia has sent forces into Crimea ... they are working on
scenarios which are fully analogous with Abkhazia, when having
initiated a military conflict, they started to annex the
territory," he said in televised comments.