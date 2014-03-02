Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
KIEV, March 2 Russian military servicemen have taken weapons from a radar base and naval training facility in Ukraine's Crimea region and urged personnel to side with the peninsula's "legitimate" leaders, Interfax news agency said on Sunday.
It quoted a Ukrainian Defence Ministry source as saying the Russian servicemen had taken pistols, rifles and ammunition cartridges from the radar post near in the town of Sudak and taken them away by car.
Another group of Russian military had also removed weapons from a Ukrainian navy training centre in the port city of Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea Fleet also has a base. (Reporting by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.