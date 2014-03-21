MOSCOW, March 21 Flattered to be in such
company, Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin said U.S.
sanctions against him were proof of the service he had provided
to Russia and President Vladimir Putin.
"It is clear they strike at those who have some worth," the
65-year-old wrote on his blog, seething with criticism of the
United States which he said had acted "irrationally" and was
targeting the wrong enemy.
"I am in two minds about this. On the one hand I am in good
company. I cannot hide that I felt flattered. All the people on
the list are notable people, people who did a lot for Russia,"
he wrote on Russia's LiveJournal blogging site.
"On the other hand, I cannot get my head round it, how
sensible people, representatives of the Western establishment,
even under the influence of political passions, can make such
decisions," he said.
"It seems that overseas they long determined who exactly
should be considered an enemy."
Twenty Russians were targeted on an expanded U.S. sanctions
list announced by President Barack Obama on Thursday in response
to Russia's moves to annex the Ukrainian region of Crimea.
