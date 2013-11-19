MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov accused the European Union on Tuesday of putting
"unforgivable pressure" on Ukraine to join a trade pact with the
EU.
If Ukraine meets the EU's conditions, signing the trade pact
this month would mark a historic shift away from Russia and
towards western Europe.
"We are not putting anyone under pressure ... this is a
sovereign choice for any state," Lavrov told a news conference.
"If you compare our, in my opinion, honourable and collegial
position with that of some representatives from the European
Union, then arguably unforgivable pressure is being applied from
that side on the focus (ex-Soviet) states."
