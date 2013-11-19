(Adds details of dispute, additional quote)
MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov accused the European Union on Tuesday of putting
"unforgivable pressure" on Ukraine to sign a free trade pact
with the EU.
If Ukraine meets the EU's conditions to sign agreements this
month on trade and other forms of cooperation, it would mark a
historic shift for the former Soviet republic away from Russia
and towards western Europe.
The EU and Ukraine fear Moscow could respond by launching a
new "gas war" with Ukraine, which depends heavily on Russia for
its energy supplies. Ukraine is also a transit country for
Russian energy supplies to Europe.
"We are not putting anyone under pressure ... this is a
sovereign choice for any state," Lavrov said of Ukraine's
decision on whether to move closer to the EU.
"If you compare our, in my opinion, honourable and collegial
position with that of some representatives from the European
Union, then arguably unforgivable pressure is being applied from
that side on the focus (ex-Soviet) states."
Lavrov was speaking after talks with the foreign minister of
Belarus, which is part of a free-trade zone with Russia and
Kazakhstan which Moscow wants Kiev to join.
He said Russia wanted it understood "in good time what the
consequences (of signing the agreements with the EU) will be so
nobody gets upset."
He did not spell out what those consequences might be but
made clear Russia did not want its own competitiveness in trade
hurt. Moscow has said Ukraine cannot be a member of both the
free trade pact with the EU and the trading group with Russia
and Belarus.
The main condition for the agreements between Ukraine and
the EU is permission for jailed former Prime Minister Yulia
Tymoshenko to go to Germany for medical treatment. Ukrainian
parliament was meeting on Tuesday to try to pass a law on this.
