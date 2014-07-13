(In first paragraph corrects terms of deal to show $4 billion
is being paid in cash and stock)
July 13 Engineering design firm AECOM Technology
Corp on Sunday said it would pay about $4 billion in
cash and stock to acquire URS Corp, an engineering and
construction services company, to create a combined company with
about $19 billion in annual sales and more than 95,000
employees.
AECCOM, in a release, said it would pay $56.31 in cash and
stock for URS, which would represent an 8 percent premium over
URS' closing share price on Friday of $52.02. Including
assumption of URS debt, the enterprise value of the deal is $6
billion.
Reuters reported on Friday that URS had held talks with
industry rivals and buyout firms about a potential sale.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)