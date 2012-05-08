BRIEF-Alkermes initiates phase 3 study of ALKS 3831 in young adult patients
* Alkermes announces initiation of phase 3 study of alks 3831 in young adult patients
May 8 Engineering company URS Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday as gains at its government services business offset a drop at its energy and construction arm.
The company reported first-quarter profit of $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, versus $62.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year before.
Excluding a charge related to its pending purchase of Flint Energy Services Ltd, URS' earnings were $1.12 per share, beating the $1.05 that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating profit at the company's Federal Services business, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland Security, State and Treasury deparments as customers, rose to $93 million from $35.8 million a year ago.
Revenues rose about 2 percent to $2.36 billion in the quarter.
URS shares were up less than 1 percent in post-market trading to $38.67 after slipping 2.3 percent during the regular trading session.
* Alkermes announces initiation of phase 3 study of alks 3831 in young adult patients
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.