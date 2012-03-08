March 8 URS Corporation & URS Fox US LP on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: URS CORPORATION & URS FOX US LP TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.85 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.862 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.88 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.903 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.012 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 300 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS