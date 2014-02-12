(Corrects headline to add dropped word "cash")
Feb 12 URS Corp :
* Announces preliminary results for fiscal 2013 and preliminary
2014 outlook
* Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP cash earnings per share $4.16 to $4.26
* Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.30
* Sees FY 2013 revenue about $11 billion
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.50
* Sees FY 2014 revenue $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion
* Sees FY 2014 cash earnings per share $4.13 to $4.43
* FY 2013 earnings per share view $4.15, revenue view $11.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $11.37
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Backlog as of January 3, 2014 is expected to be approximately
$11.3 billion, compared to $13.3 billion on December 28, 2012
* Says now expects to spend approximately $350 million for
stock repurchases in 2014
