Aug 6 Engineering company URS Corp posted a rise in profit during the second quarter and its adjusted earnings were in line with expectations while its backlog of projects declined.

Its second-quarter net profit of $67.3 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, compared with $53.6 million, or 72 cents per share, a year before. Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.8 billion.

Excluding a 5-cents-per-share charge related to foreign exchange losses for intercompany loans, URS earned 96 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.