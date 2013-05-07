May 7 Engineering company URS Corp posted a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday as energy and construction work weakened compared with last year, while its backlog of projects also declined.

URS reported a first-quarter net profit of $71.9 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, versus $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, a year before. Revenue rose 19 percent to $2.8 billion, lifted by its acquisition of Flint Energy Services last year.