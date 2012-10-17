Oct 17 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. on Wednesday sold $112.5 million of Series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. BMO was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: URSTADT BIDDLE AMT $112.5 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/31/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A