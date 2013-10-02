By Felipe Llambias
MONTEVIDEO Oct 2 Uruguay on Wednesday allowed
the world's top graphic paper maker, Finland's UPM-Kymmene
, to increase pulp production at a local plant,
raising tensions with neighboring Argentina over accusations of
environmental damages.
The plant, located in Uruguay close to the Argentine border,
will be allowed to produce up to 1.2 million tonnes of pulp per
year, up from the previously permitted 1.1 million tonnes.
Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman denounced the
"unilateral" decision by Uruguay, and said Argentina would take
its case to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
"It is lamentable that the interests of UPM are so powerful
that they have turned into the factor that determines the
relationship between Uruguay and Argentina," he said.
Argentina has said the pulp mill pollutes the Uruguay River,
which separates the two countries. Officials from Uruguay and
Argentina met over the years-old dispute this week but failed to
reach an agreement on the plant's output.
UPM-Kymmene had requested permission to increase pulp
production to 1.3 million tonnes.
"We have authorized an increase of half of what they asked
for," Uruguayan President Jose Mujica said, adding that his
decision was "provisional" and subject to UPM-Kymmene's
compliance with environmental standards.
"The permanence of this decision depends on the level of
compliance," Mujica said. "We are conscious that we have to care
for the environment."
Environmentalists have protested by blocking the bridge that
provides access to the plant from Argentina, but Mujica said the
installation meets international environmental standards.
He suggested that Argentina's position may be influenced by
the country's October mid-term election, which will determine
how much clout President Cristina Fernandez will have in
Congress during her final two years in power.
"Argentina is immersed in an electoral campaign at the
moment," he said. "The political climate during a campaign is
not the best climate for reasonable debate."