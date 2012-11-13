(Corrects longest maturity date on bonds eligible for swap to 2036, removes incorrect reference to priority for dollar bonds)

Nov 13 Uruguay is out with a tender and exchange for up to $5.2 billion in existing dollar and euro bonds due between 2013 and 2036 while it looks to raise up to $2 billion through a new amortizer due in 2045, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said on Tuesday.

The government of the South American country is offering investors to tender existing bonds in exchange for new 2045 debt, while also offering an up to $500 million cash tender, which will be funded in part by the new issue, IFR said. (Reporting by IFR Team)