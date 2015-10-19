(Adds more comments, details on new bond)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Uruguay announced a new
benchmark-sized US dollar bond due 2027 on Monday, breaking a
close to two-week lull in the LatAm primary market.
With initial price thoughts set at 265bp area over
Treasuries, the South American country is seen offering a
generous 45bp-55bp new issue concession over its curve.
That cautious approach is warranted given what remains a
wobbly backdrop for emerging markets after data showed that
Chinese growth dipped below 7% for the first time since the
financial crisis.
"The tone has been better ex-Brazil, but this is still
really a market for sovereigns and quasi sovereigns (only),"
said a senior banker away from the deal.
The deal is being done in conjunction with a liability
management transaction targeting the sovereign's outstanding
2017s, 2022s, 2024s and 2025s.
This should help provide a natural underlying bid for the
new bond as should demand from local investors.
"Uruguay has a strong domestic bid for their bonds, which
keeps them tight," said the banker.
The amortizing bond, which has an average life of around 11
years, is being led by Citigroup, HSBC and Itau.
The South American country, which is rated Baa2/BBB/BBB-, is
expected to price the deal today.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)