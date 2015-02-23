(Adds pricing details, quotes)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Feb 23 (IFR) - Uruguay picked size over tighter
pricing Monday when it returned to the international bond
markets with a larger-than-expected US$1.2bn reopening of its
2050 bond.
The deal marks the latest Latin American sovereign to take
advantage of investor appetite for duration to raise long-term
money ahead of possible rate hikes later this year.
The South American country, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB-, increased
the size of the deal by US$200m from the originally targeted
US$1bn, but barely budged on pricing to come at a spread of
235bp over US Treasuries, essentially flat to initial talk of
235bp area.
At that level, the tap offered investors a 20bp concession
over secondary market spreads on the existing notes, which on
Friday were spotted at around 215bp over 30-year US Treasuries.
Despite the relatively generous premium, the sovereign
likely faced some resistance from accounts who placed just over
US$2bn in orders for the offering, said a banker away from the
deal.
"They went for a larger size, but they increased only by
US$200m and I am sure people were thinking it could end
tighter," said the banker. "They probably had some push back
from investors."
The sale, which priced at 101.394 to yield 5.014%, appeared
to offer good value against regional peers.
Similarly rated Colombia (Baa2/BBB/BBB), for example, had
its 2045 bonds trading at a spread of 210bp over Treasuries on
Monday, while higher-rated Mexico (A3/BBB+/BBB+) had its 2046s
quoted at around 183bp over, said the banker.
Because Uruguay's curve is steeper than other sovereigns in
Latin America, adding exposure at the long end might have been
particularly beneficial for investors.
Panama (Baa2/BBB/BBB) has a much flatter curve, for
instance. Like Uruguay, its 10-year was quoted at a spread of
around 135bp, but its 2053 was trading at a much tighter 180bp
versus the 235bp on Uruguay's tap.
"The is still appetite for duration, and there aren't a lot
of options for people who want to stay clear of Brazil and
energy names," said a sovereign bond trader in New York, who
argued the deal offered a good opportunity for investors to
deploy cash.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Santander
were the bookrunners on Uruguay's issue, which brought the total
outstanding size on the 2050s to US$3.2bn.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for general budgetary
purposes.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)