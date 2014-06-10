PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 10 (IFR) - The Oriental Republic of Uruguay, rated Baa2/BBB-, is set to raise US$2bn from a new 36-year bond offering, which it launched at 165bp over US Treasuries.
Final terms for the issue came at the tight end of guidance of 165bp-170bp over Treasuries and tight to initial price thoughts of 170bp area over.
HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the SEC-registered bond offering, expected to price later Tuesday.
The notes will amortize in equal amounts over the last three years to maturity. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by)
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.