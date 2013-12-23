MONTEVIDEO Dec 23 Uruguayan President Jose Mujica will replace the outgoing head of the central bank with Alberto Grana, one of the central bank's top officials, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Grana, currently the head of economic policy and markets for the bank, will replace Mario Bergara, who was named the small South American country's new economy minister on Monday.

Officials at the central bank were not immediately available to comment on Monday.