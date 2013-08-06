MONTEVIDEO Aug 6 Uruguay priced an up to $2 billion, 10-year benchmark sovereign bond on Tuesday at a spread of 187.5 basis points over U.S. Treasuries as part of the government's bid to improve its debt profile, Thomson Reuters unit IFR reported.

The bond priced at 99.833 with a 4.5 percent coupon and 4.521 percent yield, according to IFR.

The deal attracted $3.5 billion in offers for the cash tranche and $1 billion for the swap portion of the deal, IFR said.

Uruguay announced the deal in an official decree early on Tuesday that said half the proceeds will be used to purchase outstanding government bonds. The buyback is meant to help spread out Uruguay's debt payment schedule to put less strain on the government's fiscal accounts.

The sale was managed by HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Results of the transaction will be announced on Wednesday.

Prior to this deal, Uruguay's outstanding bonds include $166.8 million in 2015 debt paying interest of 7.15 percent, $96 million of 2017 bonds paying 9.25 percent, $1.23 billion in 2022 bonds paying 8 percent, and $391.9 million in 2025 bonds paying 6.875 percent.

In November of last year, the South American country sold $500 million in 2045 global bonds at a yield of 4.125 percent, as part of a debt liability operation that included a swap for shorter-dated paper and cash buybacks.