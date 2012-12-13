BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
MONTEVIDEO Dec 13 Uruguay's gross domestic product grew 3.0 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year and expanded 1.2 percent from the second quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.
The South American nation's economy grew a revised 3.9 percent in the second quarter year-on-year, the bank said.
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.