MONTEVIDEO, March 31 Uruguay's gross domestic product grew 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 compared with the same period a year earlier and 2.0 percent from the third quarter, the central bank said on Monday.

The South American nation's economy grew 4.4 percent in 2013 as a whole, the bank said. Investors expected a 3.95 percent expansion.

The central bank revised its third-quarter growth figures to -0.9 percent over the second quarter from -0.7 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)