Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
MONTEVIDEO, June 16 Uruguay's gross domestic product expanded 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared with the same 2013 period, but contracted 0.4 percent compared with the fourth quarter of last year, the central bank said on Monday.
The government of the South American country expects a 3 percent economic expansion for the full year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.