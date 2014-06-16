MONTEVIDEO, June 16 Uruguay's gross domestic product expanded 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared with the same 2013 period, but contracted 0.4 percent compared with the fourth quarter of last year, the central bank said on Monday.

The government of the South American country expects a 3 percent economic expansion for the full year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)