BRIEF-Mack-Cali says currently marketing for sale about $600 mln of non-core commercial office assets
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 15 Uruguay's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the second quarter against the same period last year and by 1.8 percent compared with the first three months of the year, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Recession in neighboring Brazil and anemic growth in Argentina have slowed gross domestic product growth in Uruguay to a projected 2.5 percent this year from 3.5 percent in 2014.
MONTREAL, May 8 Quebec's biggest pension fund will not back Bombardier Inc Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's re-election bid, according to a letter published on Monday, in a rare public display of displeasure with the plane and train maker's founding family.